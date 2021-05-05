A different look at high school proms this year

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As life slowly gets back to normal, many high schoolers have been wondering about their special end of year celebrations.

High school proms and senior balls will be back as soon as June 1 across New York, but not quite like they were before COVID.

Under the state’s reopening guidance, formal dances can happen this year with restrictions.

The Baldwinsville Central School District is carrying on the tradition and will host its senior ball on June 12.

Paige Morrissey, a senior at Charles W. Baker High School, didn’t have the chance to go to her junior prom in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It was cancelled right when COVID hit. We had all of our plans and our theme,” Morrissey said.

Last year’s plans are going to be carried over to the class of 2021’s senior ball this year.

“Ball is bigger than prom. It’s the event that everyone looks forward to senior year. So, although last year we were pretty bummed out that we couldn’t have our prom, I’m just glad to have our ball this year,” Morrissey explained.

For the first time, Baldwinsville’s senior ball is going to take place at Sky Armory in downtown Syracuse. It’s a space where the whole senior class, made up of about 400 students can celebrate all together.

“We’ll all be masked up during ball. We’ll get our dresses with all of our matching masks and everything, and we’re sitting at tables where we’ll be socially distant the whole time,” said Morrissey.

There won’t be any dancing but the senior class is planning to have some form of entertainment where students can remain seated at their table.

The high school’s principal says knowing that students missed out on their prom and ball last year, he’s thrilled the 2021 senior class has the chance to celebrate.

Between the school and the venue, we will ensure that the students and that the venue really is following the protocols, as we want to do these things and we want to celebrate the students. The students have done a fantastic job. They have done the work to make this happen. They’ve done the work when it comes to raising funds. They’ve done the work when it comes to following the protocols, wearing face coverings, and doing everything that they need to do. So, we’re going to do our part and that is by supporting and doing some more traditional celebrations and doing them safely, following the protocols. Kris Denton, Principal, Charles W. Baker High School, Baldwinsville

“It’s amazing. I’ll be able to see my friends that I haven’t seen in so long. The class can just celebrate all of our hard work this year and we can all just come together at this really awesome event,” Morrissey explained.

A memory the class of 2021 can hold onto forever.

After conducting surveys, Baldwinsville’s junior prom is on hold until the fall of 2021.