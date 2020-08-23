A different start to the semester for Syracuse University students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’ll be a unique start for college campuses nationwide, and Syracuse University is no exception.

Tens of thousands of Syracuse University students will step into the classroom Monday. It will be a unique way for those entering their first year, and an unexpected way for seniors to go out.

Freshman Maren McDonnell is just getting started at Syracuse University. When she first stepped on campus, she knew it’s where she was meant to be.

“I knew it was going to be different and I knew things were going to change when we got here, but I knew I fell in love with this school, and I knew that I had to come here if there was an opportunity to,” McDonnell said.

However with the majority of her classes online, she knows it will take some time to adjust to more than just college life. She has to adjust to living during a pandemic as well.

“We hear our parents talk about their college experience and how amazing they were. Both of my parents went to Drexel and they love it there,” McDonnell said. “They are so in touch with all of their friends, but we’re not going to have the same opportunity to meet people and do things. We all want to stay safe and be here, but we also meet our friends and meet our peers, but we also want to network and do all the things that college kids are supposed to do.”

It’s not just first years learning to adjust to campus life, Seniors are seeing it too, in a place they call their second home.

Senior Dante Guida calls the campus “very strange,” hesitant about why the school decided to hold in-person classes to begin with.

“I’m just trying to get all grad applications in, and you know work it out that way, that’s my only positive note right now, yeah. I only have one class in-person right now, so like why are we even here if we’re already going to be mostly online?” Guida said.

He plans to spend his fourth year away from campus as much as possible, while reminiscing on the memories he knows he’ll be missing this year.

“Juice jam, May fest, so many things that I’m going to miss. But it really is the people that I’m going to miss the most,” Guida added.

Whether first year or last year, they’re all learning to adapt together as a campus.