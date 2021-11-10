A discrepancy of 802 votes not reported in unofficial election night results, Onondaga Board of Elections says

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail. The Monday, Sept. 21 written decision by Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — During the recanvas of early voting, the Onondaga County Board of Elections found a discrepancy of 802 votes not being reported in the unofficial election night results.

It was determined that the results were not reported accurately due to human error and missteps taken by the poll workers at two early voting sites.

In consultation with the New York State Board of Elections, the Onondaga County Board of Elections determined that the best and most accurate course of action to correct the discrepancy is to rescan all of the ballots cast during early voting.

All ballots will be rescanned by a bipartisan team using ImageCast voting machines from the early voting period, according to the BOE.

All steps proceeding this process including securing the physical ballots have been done in a bipartisan manner as will subsequent steps, the BOE said.

The process will begin on Friday, November 12 at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Onondaga County Board of Elections located at 1000 Erie Blvd West. The BOE said they will continue to work throughout the weekend if needed until every ballot has been rescanned.

Unofficial results will be produced and reported upon the completion of the process.

Any questions can be directed to the Board of Elections at (315) 435-8683.