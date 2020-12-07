A distant take on Skaneateles’ Dickens Christmas

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This holiday season, things are looking a little different for the Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skaneateles Foundation, who puts on the event every year, had to make the difficult decision to forgo the in-person portion of the event.

Instead, the characters from A Christmas Carol took to Facebook and Instagram to share stories, short skits and Christmas carols with community members at home.

Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, said the committee made the decision in mid-October to protect the health and safety of their community members.

“Essentially what we did was we took a lot of the fun aspects of Dickens that didn’t include the characters, but the characters were a part of, and we tried to keep them in Skaneateles,” she said.

Visitors can still enjoy staple event favorites like chestnuts to-go, holiday music, and Salvation Army bell ringing. There are also cardboard cutouts of the characters located throughout the village and you can receive a free ornament if you take a picture with one of them.

Children are still encouraged to bring their letters to Father Christmas and drop them off at the Skaneateles Chamber to make sure they get to the North Pole in time to be answered.

Jim Greene, who has played Charles Dickens for the past 20 years, said this new virtual experience has been a learning curve for him, but one that he welcomed to be able to bring the joy of a Dickens Christmas to community members, especially this year.

“We need all the love that we can get and know that we aren’t alone and that we can still celebrate wholeheartedly these kinds of things, it’s great,” he said.

The event will continue on the weekends from now until December 20th. For a full schedule of events you can head to their website here.