(WSYR-TV) — Easter egg hunts, according to Dr. Andrew Hann of English Heritage, began as a German Lutheran tradition. Hann shares that some suggest Protestant reformer Martin Luther started egg hunts, who organized them for his congregation, but adds that the hunt was popularized by Queen Victoria, whose German mother introduced them to her. History.com adds that some sources say Easter egg hunts came to America with German immigrants to Pennsylvania in the 1700s.

However the tradition germinated, hundreds of thousands of Easter egg hunts now happen each year. Here are a dozen egg-cellent hunts for every-bunny in your family to enjoy this season in Central New Yolk.

City of Auburn Easter egg hunt

Where: Hoopes Park

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Who: Children 0-5 and 6-11

The City of Auburn annual Easter egg hunt is celebrating its 71st anniversary this year thanks to the efforts of the Auburn Rotary Club. There will be two different hunting categories: one for ages 5 and under and one for ages 6 to 11. The last egg hunt at Hoopes Park happened in 2019.

Suggett Park Easter egg hunt

Where: Suggett Park

When: Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Who: Children 0-10

The Cortland County Family YMCA will host an Easter egg hunt at Suggett Park this year. The egg hunt will feature the Easter Bunny, prizes, and even have pony rides!

Abbott Farms Easter egg hunt

Where: Abbott Farms

When: Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Who: Children 2-12

Abbott Farms, a market, café, and cidery in Baldwinsville, will be hosting two Easter egg hunts this year! One hunt will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second hunt will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll need to buy tickets for the event, but Abbott Farms says there will be plenty of Easter treats. You can buy tickets for the first hunt here and the second hunt here. Every participant will receive a gift bag.

Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

North Syracuse Easter egg hunt

Where: Heritage Park

When: Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

Who: Children 1-12

The North Syracuse Easter egg hunt is sponsored by the Village of North Syracuse’s Parks and Recreation Department at the Village of North Syracuse Police Department, with the latter donating a bicycle for one lucky egg-hunter to win! Preregistration is required and the first 100 children to register will receive a gift bag.

Museum of Intrigue’s Easter egg hunt

Where: Museum of Intrigue

When: Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Who: Children 0-12

The Museum of Intrigue, inside of Destiny USA, will host a special Easter egg hunt on April 10. While it’s $10 per child (and preregistration is required), there will be plenty of prizes hidden in the exhibits. There will also be a prize for most creatively decorated egg basket! Hop to it!

Town of Clay Easter egg hunt

Where: Clay Park North

When: Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Who: Children 2-8

The Town of Clay Recreation Department postponed their April 2 event for April 15. Preregistration is required and you can call the Town of Clay offices to see if there are spots left. If you can’t make the new time and were already registered, the town says you can pick up a goodie bag on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adirondack Railroad Easter Bunny Express

Where: Starts round-trip at the Holland Patent Railroad Station; Egg hunt at Remsen Depot

When: April 15 and 16

Who: Children 2-12

The Adirondack Railroad will take you on a round trip from the Holland Patent Station to the historic Remsen Depot, where children can hunt for Easter eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The round trip is around an hour and a half and there are several start times each day. Tickets start at $15.

Liverpool Easter egg hunt

Where: Johnson Park

When: Saturday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

Who: Children of all ages

The Syracuse Masonic Lodge No. 501 is putting on this year’s free Easter egg hunt, featuring raffles, hotdogs, the Easter bunny, and more. There’s a hunt for kids 0-5 at 9:30 a.m., one for ages 0-11 at 10 a.m., and a hunt for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

Did you know that enough Peeps are produced each year to circle the Earth twice? (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Manlius Easter egg hunt

Where: Village Center at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave.

When: Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Who: Children of all ages

The Village of Manlius is hosting this year’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Manlius’ Village Center. Preregistration is required, and there are three time slots available: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

East Syracuse Easter egg hunt

Where: Ellis Field Park

When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Who: Children 0-10

The Village of East Syracuse is hosting their 2022 Easter egg hunt at Ellis Field Park, rain or shine. At the hunt, you can see the Easter Bunny and have a chance to find the “special egg!” Who knows what’s inside? There will be three hunting areas: one for children ages 0-4, one for ages 5-7, and another for ages 8-10.

Fayetteville Easter egg hunt

Where: Fayetteville Senior Center

When: Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

Who: Children all ages

The Fayetteville Senior Center will host this year’s Easter egg hunt! There’s not a lot of details at the moment, but you can see the advertisement for the event on the Village of Fayetteville’s website.

The Wild Animal Park’s Easter egg hunt

Where: The Wild Animal Park

When: Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Who: Children 0-12

The Wild Animal Park will host a two Easter egg hunts this year! One will happen at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. There will be thousands of dollars worth of prizes and each child will receive a bag full of candy. Tickets for the hunt are normal park admission prices: $14.99 for children 2-12 and free for those 0-2. You’ll also need to bring your own basket!

What? A dozen events isn’t enough? Alright, here’s an egg-stra!

Oswego County Easter Bunny drive-by

Where: Various stops throughout Oswego (see map below)

When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Who: Children 0-12

The Easter Bunny and their 20 ft. float will travel around Oswego’s east and west side and stop at various places to deliver goodies and take pictures. The Oswego Police, Oswego Fire Department, and PJC Contracting will escort the Easter Bunny.

Have an egg-straordinary time! 🐰