SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season brings lots of joy, but also lots of fire hazards into our homes, and some common household items can be the most dangerous.

“We would like to make sure people are aware of some of the hazards that can occur with the extra decorations and things around the house with the holidays at the end of the year. Make sure you’re not overloading outlets,” said Matt Craner, Syracuse Fire Department’s District Chief. “If you’re having a lot of people in the house make sure everyone knows how to get out safely. Make sure you have an escape plan.”

A major concern this year are the batteries inside of your children’s gifts and toys.

Chief Craner explained, “some of those gifts come with lithium-ion batteries. It is a hot topic in the news, lithium-ion batteries when they are improperly used or improperly charged can be fire hazards so we want to make sure you’re following the manufacturer’s instructions.”

If you have a real Christmas tree up, keep it well watered until it’s time to toss it.

“If you have a real tree, they dry out really quickly and if they are dried out they become a pretty big fire hazard, a dry pine tree that hasn’t been watered goes up like a match,” said Chief Craner.

When it’s time to get rid of your tree, know the times your town or city comes to pick it up and make sure it is on the curb and that it isn’t in the road so it doesn’t become a hazard.