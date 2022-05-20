SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The nursing profession grew a little bit bigger on Friday as 40 Onondaga Community College nursing students walked across the stage at their pinning ceremony.

Thirty-eight of them received their pins from professors, but for two students the ceremony was made even more special when their parents, also in the profession, did the honor.

“So the pin that my mother pinned on me was kind of like a passing of the torch, passing of the, you know, profession down to the next generation of nurses,” Greg Kranz, OCC nursing student

A torch his mother, Catherine Kranz, carried for 42 years working in the medical field, a profession with deep roots in the Kranz family.

“My father was a medic in the Army, my other two sisters are nurses as well, so I just think we’re a family of medical personnel,” Catherine said.

It’s a family affair for the VanSlyke’s as well. Nursing student Rachel VanSlyke received her pin from her dad.

“It was a great feeling, it was you know proud, very proud,” Brett VanSlyke, father and cardiac nurse

A cardiac nurse himself, Brett was overjoyed when his daughter decided to follow in his footsteps.

“It definitely was nice being able to have the support at home, they’ll know the struggle,” Rachel VanSlyke said.

A challenging but rewarding career path made a little easier with their parent’s guidance.

“Always keep a good sense of humor, you’ve gotta have that while working because it’s stressful on the floors a lot of times,” Brett VanSlyke offered as words of advice.

“You can’t do a job in your department without the whole team,” Catherine Kranz said.

Words of wisdom as they now watch their children become the next generation of caretakers.