SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After seeing a lot of dry time for the first day of the Fair, rain chances will be on the rise for Thursday. Get the details below…

Rain chances increase into Thursday

There could be a couple passing showers or even a storm overnight, but there still should be some dry time in the mix. Lows will end up within a few degrees of 60.

Thursday looks perhaps like a great day to check out some of the indoor exhibits at the Fair. It won’t be raining every single minute of the day, but there will be some hit-or-miss showers to dodge. Don’t forget the umbrella!

Highs on Thursday will also be rather cool, only around 70 at best. There will be some spots east of Syracuse that don’t get out of the 60s.

Do we dry out on Friday?

The threat for showers lingers into Friday morning before precipitation chances shift farther south toward Binghamton Friday afternoon.

We are figuring on a warmer Friday thanks to some afternoon sun. Highs should at least rebound into the mid to upper 70s. The humidity levels are going up over the last half of the week, too.

When do we shake the showers?

A cold front is swinging through Saturday, so we expect a few lingering scattered showers. In the wake of the front a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada, drying us out for the end of the weekend and the start of the last week of August.

