A final farewell: remembering Tipperary Hill icon Peter Coleman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There was a sea of green, and plenty of Irish pride along Tipperary Hill to celebrate the life of the late local pub owner Peter Coleman.

People were tipping hats and sharing stories. Jay Costello, who grew up in the neighborhood, hopes his grandchildren realize just how special Coleman was.

“You know, they’ll hear the name Pete Coleman, and they’ll know they were a part of his funeral procession,” Costello said. “He’s done so much for the community. He’s done a lot for our local kids and everything.”

Many neighbors give Coleman the credit for preserving and shaping Tipp hill into what it is today, but what this community will cherish most about Peter Coleman is his warm spirit and love for others.

“He had not met me before, but he knew the person I was with and just because he knew the person I was with, he accepted me. ‘Hey, how’s it going? Nice to meet you!’ and he remembered me the next time he saw me. like, how many people he must meet and he remembered me. We cracked jokes. He was kind and he was friendly,” said Jodi McDonald.

Others remember him for the pride he had for his heritage, and how he helped others celebrate theirs, too. All while participating in events throughout the community, and remaining devoted to his family.

“He’s just one that I believe is the epitome of a true Irish man, really, and a publican. This definitely was his life calling. A family man, and there’s just no words for how great he was in regard to wanting to keeping this community alive, and so important, his Irish heritage,” said Eileen Murray, Race Director of the Shamrock Run.

Similar to the Irish blessing, if you’re lucky enough to have known Peter Coleman, you’re lucky enough.