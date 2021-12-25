A firefighter’s job never stops, even on Christmas Day

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s one of those jobs that never stops, even on Christmas Day, but for DeWitt Fire Department Lieutenant Mike O’Connor it’s not his first Christmas working and it likely won’t be his last.

“The fire service, unlike any other, any other occupation or career, we have to be here everyday of the year, all times of the day and night,” Lieutenant O’Connor said.

While many people had the chance to celebrate Christmas with loved ones today, others, like DeWitt FD Lt. Mike O'Connor, were working to keep our community safe.

Christmas morning was off to a busy start for the DeWitt Fire Department, arriving back to the station from a call right before our interview and having to leave right after it for another call.

When it comes to a typical call on Christmas, Lieutenant O’Connor said it really runs the gamut, but calls related to cooking are a bit more popular around the holidays.

“There’s a little bit greater chance of you know, either cooking fires or fire alarms associated with that,” he said.

If the firefighters are lucky enough to get some downtime during the day, they hang out in their ‘day room’ enjoying cookies and even sneak in a Christmas movie or two.

“For the most part, we keep our general routine going for the day.” Lt. Mike O’Connor, Dewitt fire department

As for what lies ahead in the New Year, O’Connor is hoping we can all get back to a new normal, whatever that may be.