A first look inside Syracuse University’s wastewater detection system tracking COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s a method that dates back to the 1800s, using wastewater to track community spread of a virus. Now that same technology is helping to lead the way in the fight against COVID-19 at Syracuse University.

“It adds another layer to the COVID-19 response we have on campus.” alex godinez, su grad student

NewsChannel 9 got a first look inside the wastewater detection system to see how it actually works to collect, test, and track COVID-19 on campus.

Twelve blue boxes are stationed all across campus that collect wastewater from the sewer drains every 15 minutes using a peristaltic pump, a battery, and an inverter. Godinez and other graduate students then collect a sample of the water twice a week and bring it to Quadrant Biosciences at SUNY Upstate for testing.

“Once we get the results back we use that to build memos and inform the stakeholders of The University to say hey we’re seeing high levels of SAR RNA in this residence hall maybe we should do a little bit more testing.” Alex Godinez, SU Grad Student

Implementing more testing or isolation in areas of campus that show a positive result helps to catch the virus quicker and slow the spread.

“So if we’re seeing high levels of SARS RNA in the wastewater samples, we should expect to see a number of COVID-19 cases,” he said.

Syracuse University is also partnering with New York State and SUNY ESF to expand this wastewater detection system to all 62 counties across the state. In the last year, the system has been used in 20 counties, helping elected officials implement surveillance COVID-19 testing and other mitigation efforts to slow the spread in their community.

To read more about the partnership with the state, click here.