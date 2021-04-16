A friend for Tajiri: Animal Adventure Park to welcome new giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “The giraffe is out of the bag.” Animal Adventure Park announced on social media that it’s anticipating the arrival of a giraffe friend for Tajiri.

Tajiri is the calf of April. April the Giraffe passed away at the beginning of April. Tajiri and April captured the hearts of millions on YouTube as animal lovers around the world anxiously awaited Tajiri’s birth.

Desmond the Giraffe is making his way from the Milwaukee County Zoo to become a lifelong companion to Tajiri.

The two organizations began discussions about the appropriate placement and pairing of the two young bachelors in what the zoo says is a relatively natural transition away from their mothers to a nomadic bachelor lifestyle.

Animal Adventure will have much more to share about Desmond and the future plans for our giraffe program at Animal Adventure Park, and beyond, after Desmond’s arrival and routine quarantine period and veterinary checks.

Animal Adventure Park opens for the season on April 28. It says it will share more about Desmond and the future for its giraffe program after his arrival, routine quarantine period, and veterinary checks.