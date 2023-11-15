SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of us will be digging our winter items out of our closets before digging out of our driveways, but not everyone has the winter basics.

The Winter Apparel Drive is back to help Syracuse City School District students. Local Armory Square businesses have joined in to help, select Armory Square businesses will serve as drop-off locations for donations of new winter apparel such as winter jackets, sweatshirts, winter hats, gloves, scarves, socks, boots, and seasonally appropriate sleepwear.

The owner of Sweet on Chocolate, Adam Mazzoni tells us, “It’s going to such a wonderful cause. Syracuse City School District is always in need of school supplies and all that good stuff, especially for middle school and high school kids. A lot of the larger sizes for the older kids get forgotten about. People get excited about small kid clothing. So we’re trying to kind of focus on those larger sizes.”

This apparel drive is a win-win for the Syracuse community, supporting students while also encouraging shopping in Armory Square businesses.

Ten Armory Square businesses are opening their doors to host donation drop-off boxes, including: 315 Beauty Bar Downtown, AmeriCU (Armory Square), Best Western Syracuse Downtown Hotel & Suites, Bling N Thingz by Brittani, Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen, FlynnStoned Cannabis Co, Forum Barber, Galaxy Media Partners, Marisa’s Fortress of Beauty, and Sweet on Chocolate. As a thank you for making a donation, community members who donate will receive a stamp card containing discounts to a dozen Armory Square businesses, valid now through January thirty first.

Adam Mazzoni, excited to help, shared, “I think it’s an excuse to come downtown, do something great for the community, and then you get a little incentive, a little business card that businesses put together such as we’re doing a 20% off of $10 purchase or more.”