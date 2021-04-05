Grand jury to decide if Syracuse teen will face murder charges in death of 84-year-old Eva Fuld

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County grand jury will decide if the 14-year-old accused of stabbing 84-year-old Eva Fuld will face murder charges.

Fuld was found when police were called to perform a wellness check at her Grant Village Apartment in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood on January 25.

According to court documents, 14-year-old Jahkim Robinson lived just 2 doors down from Fuld in the same apartment complex. Roughly a week before police discovered her body, Robinson is suspected of knocking on her door, pushing his way in, and beating and stabbing her to death. The teen then stole Fuld’s credit cards, insurance cards, wallet, and the keys to her car.

Police suspect that Robinson did not act alone but he has been the only teen arrested for the crime so far.

Robinson appeared in court for a brief time virtually on Monday. The grand jury will consider a decision on the charges this week.