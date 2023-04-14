SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If spring has you sprucing up your home, let it be your reminder also to freshen up your space digitally.

“Get rid of anything that you don’t need anymore or that might have some personal information that you don’t want to get out,” Syracuse University Director of Records Management Elizabeth Hansen said.

Taking small proactive steps goes a long way.

“If you get into those good habits of as emails come in deleting the unnecessary or foldering the stuff you think you need to stay longer you’ll start doing that everyday,” Hansen said.

Hansen says you can start by deleting apps off of your cell phone, going through photos and even completing tasks as simple as wiping down your workspace.

“We walk around with little computers in our pockets every day,” Hansen said. “The more stuff you clear off of it the better it’ll work.”