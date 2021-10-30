A Halloween tradition continues on the Southside keeping kids happy and safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A tradition seven years in the making, 213 Midland Ave now serves as a one-stop-shop on Halloween, but for Carletta Rice it’s not just about handing out the candy to the kids in her neighborhood.

“I just want them to be safe, come out enjoy themselves once they get these baskets. It should be more than enough just go home be safe, don’t go around to people’s houses because it’s not safe out here no more,” Rice said.

Youth violence is on many of her neighbors’ minds as it’s touched even some of the streets in her own backyard, but Rice is hoping these buckets keep kids out of harm’s way on Halloween night.

“After losing my son I feel I need to do something for the community and I just like reaching out if I can help anybody,” she said.

This year Rice plans to have more than 700 Halloween buckets to give to kids in her community, up from nearly 600 last year.

The buckets will be given on a first come first serve basis starting at 3 pm on Halloween day.