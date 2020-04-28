A heroes send-off given to Meals on Wheels drivers in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A heroes send off was made for drivers who deliver Meals on Wheels to isolated and vulnerable senior members of the Auburn community.
More than 250 people who aren’t able to go out and get food are able to get the meals they need thanks to the people willing to help their neighbors by volunteering their time every day.
If you have questions about the Senior Nutrition Program in Cayuga County, you can reach them by emailing meals@cayugacounty.us.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ACC Tournament to return to Greensboro in 2023
- White House unveils COVID-19 testing blueprint
- Highlights from Home 4-28-20
- Senators ask for review of prisons’ handling of coronavirus
- COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App