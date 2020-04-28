Live Now
A heroes send-off given to Meals on Wheels drivers in Cayuga County

Local News
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A heroes send off was made for drivers who deliver Meals on Wheels to isolated and vulnerable senior members of the Auburn community.

More than 250 people who aren’t able to go out and get food are able to get the meals they need thanks to the people willing to help their neighbors by volunteering their time every day.

These drivers do what they do out of love for their community and senior citizens who are homebound. They volunteer their time and we don’t have a big budget to say thank you, but we thought a superhero send-off would be terrific today.

Kim Dungey — Volunteer Coordinator for Cayuga County Meals on Wheels

If you have questions about the Senior Nutrition Program in Cayuga County, you can reach them by emailing meals@cayugacounty.us.

