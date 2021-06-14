A line of strong to severe storms swept through CNY late Sunday night

A slow moving cold front combined with some upper level energy to produce a line of strong to severe storms across Central New York between 11 pm and 2 am late Sunday night.

Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts over 50 mph, hail and frequent lightning was produced by these storms. We are waiting on damage reports to come in, but thankfully as of 2 am the only damage report to come in so far is several tree branches down around the Syracuse University area.

