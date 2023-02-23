SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – All quiet out there now with improving road conditions after a snowy, icy night, but what’s ahead to round out the week? Here are the latest details.

Colder air retuning

An area of low pressure will quickly track across Central New York Thursday evening with some rain showers for most, but a wintry mix across areas east of Lake Ontario into the Watertown region. Counterclockwise, gusty northwest winds on the backside of this departing low will tap some chilly air up in Canada.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for parts of the region until midnight for the potential of some freezing rain. However, the icing won’t be as great as last night.

There should be a burst of snow moving through much of the area between about 4 and 7 am with the arrival of the colder air. With the cold air moving over a warmer than normal Lake Ontario we expect a spray of lake effect snow showers from the Finger Lakes east to the Syracuse area on Friday following the burst of snow early Friday morning.

We expect a coating to an inch or two of snow for everyone between midnight and 7 am Friday, followed by another 1 to as much as 3 inches of lake effect fluff between about Syracuse and Auburn on Friday. The rest of CNY won’t see anything more than a coating to an inch Friday.

For everyone it is a blustery, colder day with temperatures holding in the low to mid 20s but with the wind it feels like it is in the single digits. Brrr…

Weekend relatively quiet

The last weekend of February is pretty quiet in Central New York, but we won’t be precipitation free.

While not triggered by Lake Ontario, snow showers break out late Saturday morning and afternoon. This comes as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes by to the north. We don’t expect any accumulation. Temperatures aren’t as cold as Friday, but still chilly 20s to near 30 with much less wind.

As even milder air tries to return Sunday there should be a few more snow showers and even rain showers in lower elevations with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 30s…

Stay tuned for more details.