A local candy shop sees success from an unlikely source

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — If you’re from Central New York, you may have stopped by Hercules Candies in East Syracuse a time, or two.

Just last year, the business expanded, moving to a new home. That expansion would not have been possible without the help of YouTube.

The owners, the Andrianos, have half a million people from across the world subscribing to their YouTube channel.

Just how did this little shop make it’s mark in the digital world.

The guy responsible for this is, Craig Andrianos. He makes the videos for his parents store.

According to Craig, “I used YouTube to diagnose myself…and i was like well, if it can change my life so much just by watching YouTube videos, i was like, the least i could do is do that is for someone else.”

At 19 years old, Craig was misdiagnosed with an auto immune disease. YouTube helped him discover he suffered with c-i-d-p–a rare neurological disorder.

From there, he started making his own videos–offering advice for others in his shoes.

Eventually, he began featuring his family business–bringing their profit to a new level.

Craig typically makes around two YouTube videos per week at which point his parents, owners of the store, see a huge increase in online orders. It sometimes gets to the point where Craig’s mom has to tell him not to make as many videos for the next week.

The Andrianos family finds that their videos and digital success is something they now can’t live without.

Craig also has a separate channel to talk about veganism. He says since he made that life choice, he hasn’t had to take medicine for his neurological disease in years.