A look at Onondaga Community College’s campus before fall semester begins Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — While a few colleges in Central New York are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, one even needing to close, Onondaga Community College plans to kick off the fall semester as planned Monday, August 31.

O.C.C. President Dr. Casey Crabill said the college had officially closed on March 13 because of the pandemic and they’ve been working on reopening plans since March 14.

“In a normal semester, this place would be bursting with students. We won’t see that this year. It’ll be more of a slow trickle because of the way we built the schedule,” Dr. Casey Crabill, O.C.C.’s President explained.

Students will have four different options to learn:

One is asynchronous, fully online and you study when you can

The second is a real-time remote option where students and faculty are online at the same time, engaging in lessons

Another option is a “high flex” model, which allows students to split the time between in-person and at home learning

The final is strictly face-to-face classes

“I think that choice has given students a lot to think about and they can engage with teachers how they want and I think that makes people more confident,” Dr. Crabill said.

For in-person learning, O.C.C. has implemented strict COVID-19 regulations such as:

Masks at all times on campus and in classes

Social distancing in classrooms

Minimizing capacity in each space

Food in cafeterias will be grab and go only

Plexiglass in labs

I know that our students don’t have a lot of time and money to waste. So, I can’t imagine that our students aren’t going to come to campus with a serious purpose, be very compliant and be very engaged with what we have to offer. Dr. Casey Crabill, Onondaga Community College President

Dr. Crabill also noted there are some benefits when it comes to being a community college.

“We have a much smaller residence program than some universities. We have about 439 students who’ve moved here to come to school. Everybody else that goes to school here, lives in our community. They’ve been here the whole time. We’e very lucky our area has a low infection rate. I think people are generally being very careful, so I feel that is an advantage for us,” Dr. Crabill explained.

Whatever option students choose for their education, Onondaga Community College is ready to welcome its students for the fall semester.