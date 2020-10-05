A look at the first day of school for Syracuse City School District students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of planning and two weeks of online learning only, Central New York’s largest school district welcomed kids back into the classroom Monday morning.

Jaime Alicea, the Syracuse City School District Superintendent, touring Dr. Weeks Elementary School, talking to the kids about their experience in the classroom. They’re dealing with a few changes, like having to wear a mask and sitting with a plastic shield on their desk.

“It’s kind of weird, but, I’ll get used to it,” said one 5th grader at Dr. Weeks Elementary School. Nathaniel Taylor says it’s been hard working from home. “It was like, it’s because it’s like you’re not in school and it’s like your home and you got like brothers, sisters, siblings, running and everything running around everywhere,” Taylor said.

Others, miss the perks of being home.

All input Alicea was eager to hear as he walked to each student to talk about there day. Alicea even came across one child who says he’s been working without a computer, which the district is providing to families. Alicea made sure that student went home with the technology he needs.

Most of the district has opted for this plan, a hybrid model of learning where they come to the classroom two days a week. While 35% of the kids in the district are continuing to learn from home.

it’s a plan Alicea and his team have been working on all summer.

“There’s no school without kids. And to have the kids back today, and to be able to talk to them about coming back to school, what they did during the summer…I’m excited,” Alicea said.

The district has invested more than $1 million to put two air filters in each classroom. Alicea says they will be done with that by the end of the week. He says the district is in good shape right now when it comes to stocking up on PPE.

