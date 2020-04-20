A look at the pandemic of 2020 from the lessons of 1918

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On March 4, we talked with historian Robert Searing with the Onondaga Historical Association about the pandemic of 1918, and what we might learn from what our ancestors went through.

Commonly called the Spanish Flu, the new strain of influenza killed as many as 50 million people around the world.

More than 900 people died in Syracuse and Onondaga County during an eight week period in the fall of 1918.

We talked with Searing in mid-April, now that we are about a month into the drastic measures taken at the local, state, and national levels to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Searing says the virus in 1918 came to Syracuse by way of the U.S. Army, which had established a training facility at the New York State Fairgrounds, where at any one time, 10,000 or more soldiers in training were housed.

In September of 1918, a group of soldiers newly arrived from the Boston area settled into Camp Syracuse, bringing with them the Spanish Flu, which had already hit Massachusetts hard. Sick soldiers quickly overran the camp’s sparse medical facilities, and infected troops were loaded onto trolley cars and taken to hospitals in Syracuse.

The flu quickly exploded in the city, and by early October, Syracuse Mayor Walter Stone closed city schools, churches, theaters, dance halls, and most other public places to halt the spread of the flu.

Searing says by the end of October, the number of new cases had dropped enough to prompt the city to lift the restrictions on public gatherings. Schools were carefully monitored and classrooms, trolley cars, and other public places were what they called in the day “fumigated” before they were allowed to reopen.

The important lesson, says Searing, is the simple tools used then, including what we now call social distancing, worked.

Though people continued to get sick and even die in the remainder of 1918, and there were more cases in 1919, it never reached the levels that it did in Syracuse in the fall of 1918.

