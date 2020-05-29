Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

A look back at Bridge Street host TeNesha Murphy’s NewsChannel 9 career

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as an internship in 2015, blossomed into an unforgettable career at NewsChannel 9 for Bridge Street host TeNesha Murphy, but Friday was her last day on the job in Syracuse.

Murphy has accepted a job in Kansas City, but before she leaves let’s take one more look at her incredible journey at NewsChannel 9.

We will miss you TeNesha! Good luck in Kansas City!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected