A look back at Bridge Street host TeNesha Murphy’s NewsChannel 9 career

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as an internship in 2015, blossomed into an unforgettable career at NewsChannel 9 for Bridge Street host TeNesha Murphy, but Friday was her last day on the job in Syracuse.

Murphy has accepted a job in Kansas City, but before she leaves let’s take one more look at her incredible journey at NewsChannel 9.

We will miss you TeNesha! Good luck in Kansas City!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9