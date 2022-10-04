SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A 33-year-old Madison County man was indicted on September 29 for receiving and possessing child pornography and for delay of mail while working for the United States Postal Service.

Ryan Berte, of Eaton, is facing up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum of five years in prison, and will have to pay a fine of up to $250,000 for his charges.

Berte was arraigned on October 3 in Syracuse and was detained pending further proceedings.

This case is still ongoing and is currently being investigated by the USPS-OIG and the New York State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).