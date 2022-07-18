(WSYR-TV)– With summer being the hungriest time of the year for many kids due to lunches not being provided, New Yorkers can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 or call 311 to receive notifications of nearby locations where they can receive a free meal.

“Summer is the hungriest time of year for kids in New York–but it doesn’t have to be,” says Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York. “Free Summer Meals are a lifeline to families and kids. We are so proud to support programs across New York State and want to make sure every family knows that good, healthy meals are there at no cost and close to home. ”

No Kid Hungry New York, is urging parents and providers to take advantage of this resource as it will help families financially while also helping to feed children 18 and younger. No registration or documentations are required to receive a free meal.

No Kid Hungry is an organization in which is committed to ending childhood hunger and poverty. Their goal is to help launch and improve existing programs that will help provide children in need with healthy meals along with things they need to succeed.