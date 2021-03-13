A million doses of COVID vaccines were administered in New York State this week, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program Saturday.

More than 1 million doses were administered in the last week and nearly 200,000 were administered since Friday.

The “Am I Eligible” tool was updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions. New appointments are released on a rolling basis.

New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of vaccination numbers is as follows, these numbers do not include vaccines reserved for the federal government’s program:

Total doses administered – 6,446,720

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 182,584

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,104,458

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 21.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.0%

Region People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 268,034 7,701 134,515 3,989 Central New York 241,863 5,519 129,653 2,745 Finger Lakes 274,467 9,436 142,138 4,087 Long Island 496,530 12,875 274,156 7,500 Mid-Hudson 413,382 11,222 210,374 4,414 Mohawk Valley 118,658 1,954 63,241 2,042 New York City 1,947,734 65,728 949,357 26,292 North Country 139,684 4,074 76,652 2,298 Southern Tier 145,612 2,390 75,752 2,685 Western New York 284,081 9,718 158,274 3,476 Statewide 4,330,045 130,617 2,214,112 59,528

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.