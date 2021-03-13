A million doses of COVID vaccines were administered in New York State this week, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program Saturday.

More than 1 million doses were administered in the last week and nearly 200,000 were administered since Friday.

The “Am I Eligible” tool was updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions. New appointments are released on a rolling basis. 

New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of vaccination numbers is as follows, these numbers do not include vaccines reserved for the federal government’s program:

  • Total doses administered – 6,446,720 
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 182,584 
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,104,458
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 21.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.0%

Region People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region268,0347,701134,5153,989
Central New York241,8635,519129,6532,745
Finger Lakes274,4679,436142,1384,087
Long Island496,53012,875274,1567,500
Mid-Hudson413,38211,222210,3744,414
Mohawk Valley118,6581,95463,2412,042
New York City1,947,73465,728949,35726,292
North Country139,6844,07476,6522,298
Southern Tier145,6122,39075,7522,685
Western New York284,0819,718158,2743,476
Statewide4,330,045130,6172,214,11259,528
            1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –            2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.       

