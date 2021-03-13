A million doses of COVID vaccines were administered in New York State this week, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program Saturday.
More than 1 million doses were administered in the last week and nearly 200,000 were administered since Friday.
The “Am I Eligible” tool was updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions. New appointments are released on a rolling basis.
New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
A statewide breakdown of vaccination numbers is as follows, these numbers do not include vaccines reserved for the federal government’s program:
- Total doses administered – 6,446,720
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 182,584
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,104,458
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 21.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.0%
|Region
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|268,034
|7,701
|134,515
|3,989
|Central New York
|241,863
|5,519
|129,653
|2,745
|Finger Lakes
|274,467
|9,436
|142,138
|4,087
|Long Island
|496,530
|12,875
|274,156
|7,500
|Mid-Hudson
|413,382
|11,222
|210,374
|4,414
|Mohawk Valley
|118,658
|1,954
|63,241
|2,042
|New York City
|1,947,734
|65,728
|949,357
|26,292
|North Country
|139,684
|4,074
|76,652
|2,298
|Southern Tier
|145,612
|2,390
|75,752
|2,685
|Western New York
|284,081
|9,718
|158,274
|3,476
|Statewide
|4,330,045
|130,617
|2,214,112
|59,528
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07*
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.