SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Justice Department announced Tuesday afternoon they will appeal a federal judge’s decision to lift the mask mandate on public transportation if the Center for Disease Control and Prevention decides masks should still be required on planes, trains, and transit systems to protect the public health.

Many major airports and airlines announced Tuesday they would be lifting the federal mandate making masking optional for its passengers. This includes the Syracuse Hancock International Airport and all of the airlines that fly in and out of the airport.

American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, Delta, and United are just some of the major airlines that are lifting the mandate, and passengers are having a mix of reactions.

“It feels odd, to be honest,” said Syracuse airport traveler Sheri Hirbela about not wearing a mask at the airport. “We’ve done our part, we’re vaxxed, I’m boosted twice, and given the opportunity, I won’t wear one,” she said.

However, not everyone shared the same feeling, like 82-year-old Robert Fish who is immune-compromised.

“I feel they should have kept it longer. I think we as a nation need to respect, have a little bit more respect for our own health let alone the authority of others that are trying to help us maintain good health,” Robert Fish, Syracuse Hancock traveler

Some passengers arriving at Hancock said those wearing masks and those not wearing masks on their flights and in other airports were split down the middle.

“Some people wearing masks, some people weren’t the same on the plane and the same when on board here. I saw some people without masks which is disappointing for me because I believe we should stay with the masks,” passenger Olga Gusak said.

Upstate’s Global Health Director, Dr. Stephen Thomas said in an interview with NewsChannel 9 that we are entering a new phase of the pandemic that was always inevitable.

“We always thought it would come to the point, at some point, it’s gonna have to be on the individual and the individual’s family to make a decision on their personal risk and act accordingly,” he said.

Uber, Lyft, and Amtrak also announced masking will be optional for their passengers. Centro Bus told NewsChannel 9 in a statement that masks will still be required on their buses until they receive further guidance from New York State.