SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is throwing a mix of wintry precipitation at Central New York Wednesday and Wednesday night. Here are the latest details.

After a cloudy and quiet start to the day Wednesday, things start to go downhill Wednesday afternoon.

Snow at the start of this storm

Snow will be tracking from southwest to northeast across Central New York Wednesday afternoon.

The arrival time in Syracuse looks to be between 2 and 4 pm and the snow could be briefly heavy during the evening commute making roads potentially snow covered and slick.

By late afternoon and early evening warmer air aloft will start to change snow to sleet over the Finger Lakes.

Worst/messiest weather is Wednesday evening

While temperatures down at the ground stay close to freezing Wednesday evening, they are warming aloft and that means precipitation changes from snow to sleet over most of Central New York.

That change in the Syracuse area comes between 7 and 9 pm with total accumulations of snow around 1 to 3 inches before the changeover.

Sleet won’t mix in with the snow until midnight or later for the counties east of Lake Ontario so over parts of Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and Northern Oneida Counties there could be 3 to 6 inches of snow total.

The combination of snow and sleet will combine to cause slick and sloppy roads across Central New York.

Some icing overnight Wednesday

In addition, here could be some freezing rain Wednesday night that would cause some icing.

The best chance of this happening is over higher elevations where temperatures are expected to be below freezing.

There could be up to a quarter of an inch of ice leading to isolated power outages.

Over lower elevations the icing is up to a tenth of an inch which makes power outages less of a threat, but driveways, sidewalks and untreated secondary roads could be very slick.

Thankfully the steadiest and heaviest precipitation is over before sunrise Thursday.

As you wake up there will be lighter rain or freezing rain across the region. Still watch out for slick spots where temperatures are around freezing.

With temperatures slowly rising into the mid to upper 30s during the day, freezing rain becomes less of an issue.

Stay tuned for more details.