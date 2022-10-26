SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – All good things have to come to an end and that is the case with the unseasonably warm air that was over us the last few days. What happens next? All the details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

It was a record warm day for us today, but cooler air is returning thanks to a cold front passed through this evening from west to east across CNY. The showers with this front have moved east as well. Most stay dry the rest of the night.

Temperatures have already dropped almost 20 degrees off the highs of the day and we will settle into the 40s overnight. That is certainly cooler than last night but technically still warmer than normal.

THURSDAY:

While our temperatures Thursday afternoon end up some 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday, it is actually closer what is typical for the end of October.

Drier air comes in on a gusty northwesterly wind during the day Thursday and should help mix out some of the low clouds during the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A strong area of high pressure, or the center of a very dry and cool air mass slides over CNY late Thursday night/early Friday. This sets the stage for little to no wind, a mainly clear sky and a frosty, cold start to Friday with lows Thursday night/early Friday bottoming out in the 20s and low 30s.

This chilly start will likely be the first time Syracuse has dipped to 32 degrees or lower since May 1st, or this fall season!

FRIDAY:

It looks seasonably cool, but nice for Friday after a frosty start under a blend of high clouds and sunshine thanks to high pressure cresting overhead.

Highs are in the mid-50s to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

So far this October we have had a good track record with weekend weather and this weekend is no different. High pressure builds in from Canada and that will mean more dry weather and plenty of sunshine!

We would expect some cool, frosty mornings but with all the sun temperatures should crack 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!