SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Strong to severe storms quickly departed CNY early Thursday evening. Winds of change arrive Friday into Father’s Day weekend.

OVERNIGHT – FRIDAY:

Even though the humidity starts to come down a little bit overnight, it stays quite mild and still stuffy for snoozing with lows in the mid-60s to near 70.

There may be a spotty shower during the day Friday, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes during the evening with a reinforcing cold front due to swing through.

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off, and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

Behind Friday evening’s reinforcing cold front, it turns downright cool, almost chilly at times, Friday night into Father’s Day weekend. Click here for the details about the weekend.