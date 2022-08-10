SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas.

Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022.

The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers a standard seat and a personal item on the flight, but no carry-on, checked bag, or drink and snack.

Upgrades to a “Nicer” package for $99 and a “Nicest” package for $129 will also be available.

The “Nicer” package provides extra legroom and allows a carry-on bag, one checked bag, a drink and snack, and priority boarding. The “Nicest” package is first class and allows for two checked bags.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021. You can find flights on their website.