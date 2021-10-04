A new aquarium is planned for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new aquarium is coming to Syracuse.

The $85 million dollar facility will be located in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The announcement was made Monday morning.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has been working with the Syracuse Parks Department and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo for months studying if an aquarium would work for Syracuse.

It’s an aquarium! 🐠 The $85M project will be coming to the City of Syracuse Inner Harbor with construction planned for late 2022, early 2023. More on project plans and the economic impact tonight on @NewsChannel9 at 4+5! #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/zAytQ00ntw — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) October 4, 2021

McMahon said that a study has been done and it found that an aquarium not only worked, but was highly successful.

McMahon and Syracuse leaders are excited for the job growth and the potential it has for the Inner Harbor areas.

The next step is to go through the budget process.