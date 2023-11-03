CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA (WWTI) – St. Lawrence Seaway employees have agreed to a new contract.

The 360 employees that went on strike for over a week have ratified the new deal. In a press release, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation said that Unifor, the employees union, agreed to a three-year contract.

The collective agreement reflects the important contributions Seaway employees make every

day to keep this critical transportation corridor moving and delivering for local, regional and

binational economies. SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles

A strike of Unifor-represented employees started on October 22, but a tentative deal was made over the past weekend.

Ships started passing through the Seaway on Wednesday after the waterway re-opened on Monday.