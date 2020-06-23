A new grant hopes to boost small business in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County and Mohawk Valley EDGE are introducing a new micro-grant program to help existing and start-up micro-businesses to jumpstart the economy’s restart after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program will provide new job opportunities and keep existing jobs for microbusinesses and ultimately broaden the tax base of Oneida County,” said County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “We look forward to partnering with EDGE to help these companies grow to their full potential.”

Grants ranging from $5,000 to $35,000 will be available for businesses involved in the manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, agri-business, high-tech, research and development, and traditional and innovative small business sectors.

Businesses must employ five or fewer employees, including the business owner(s) and be located within Oneida County, but outside of the cities of Utica and Rome.

Utilizing a grant from the New York State Office of Community Renewal, Oneida County and Mohawk Valley EDGE will oversee the program and assemble the review committee for each applicant.

To learn more about the grant visit mvedge.org.