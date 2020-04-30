A new location for this weekend’s Pizze Fritte pop up stand

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — After a huge turnout last weekend, The Villa Pizze Fritte stand will open again this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at a different location and new times.

The drive through stand will be set up in the Orange Lot across from the New York State Fairgrounds.

Hours will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. all three days.

Owners of the popular state fair fried dough stand set up temporary location at the corner of Erie Boulevard East and Bridge Street in DeWitt last weekend, to make people smile in these challenging times.

The Villa Pizze Fritte in DeWitt Friday, April 24, 2020

The response from Central New Yorkers was overwhelming with traffic backed up along Erie Boulevard and on I-690.

Here’s what was posted on The Villa Pizza Fritte Facebook page.

