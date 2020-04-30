SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — After a huge turnout last weekend, The Villa Pizze Fritte stand will open again this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at a different location and new times.
The drive through stand will be set up in the Orange Lot across from the New York State Fairgrounds.
Hours will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. all three days.
Owners of the popular state fair fried dough stand set up temporary location at the corner of Erie Boulevard East and Bridge Street in DeWitt last weekend, to make people smile in these challenging times.
The response from Central New Yorkers was overwhelming with traffic backed up along Erie Boulevard and on I-690.
Here’s what was posted on The Villa Pizza Fritte Facebook page.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How To Stay Stress-Free While Stuck At Home
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Onondaga County businesses
- Serving Up A Refreshing Drink For Three-Ingredient Thursday
- Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onondaga County; Death total so far is 33
- A new location for this weekend’s Pizze Fritte pop up stand
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App