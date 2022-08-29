SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It may not hit 90 on Tuesday but it will be plenty warm and humid for showers and storms again. Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

It’s a breezy and stuffy night with a few scattered showers and storms around, but much of the night should be dry. Lows drop only into the low to mid 70s.

Yes, it’s going to be another tough night of sleep if you don’t have an AC unit where live.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures will ease back a bit Tuesday as a cold front arrives from the west. This will result in more clouds, scattered showers, and thunderstorms developing, especially after Noon or 1 pm. A few of these storms could contain strong, damaging winds, a bit of hail and torrential rain.

It appears the cold front moves through CNY Tuesday night keeping the threat for at least a few showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday evening too. We think the best chance of any strong to severe storms comes Tuesday afternoon through about 7 or so Tuesday evening, but at this time we are not expecting widespread severe storms.

Temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s and it will continue to feel muggy with a stiff south-southwesterly breeze.

MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK:

Relief from the heat and humidity will be felt by Wednesday as a much cooler and drier air mass will be moving into central New York. Temperatures will turn seasonable Wednesday and then drop below average Thursday before starting to warm back up Friday into the start of the holiday weekend.

A few showers likely linger Wednesday morning and midday, then a few lake effect showers develop later Wednesday night into Thursday morning south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

The bigger story Thursday may be the cool weather to start the month of September. We may struggle to make it into the low 70s. If that is the case, it would be the coolest day since July 5th, a stretch of almost two months!

An early look ahead into Friday is looking beautiful after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week thanks to high pressure settling in Thursday night into Friday.

Highs Friday should make it well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.