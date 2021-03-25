WATCH: A nicer day is on tap for today and it could be the warmest of the year thus far!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TODAY:

Today looks dry after a few showers scoot through before dawn. We are between storm systems and there should be a mix of sun and clouds with some lingering low clouds burning off during the morning.

The combination of a southwesterly wind and the sun helps push our highs into the low to even mid 70s! This would make today the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather, and quite possibly the warmest day of 2021! Our record high for Thursday, by the way, is 78 degrees set back in 1988.

TONIGHT:

A warm front will slide in and help trigger some rain and possibly even an embedded thunderstorm or two towards and after midnight. It will be mild and breezy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s!

FRIDAY:

A pretty strong storm system will slide just north of CNY and swing a cold front through during the late morning/midday hours. Rainfall totals between late Thursday night and sunset Friday may very well range from half to three quarters of an inch or more.

There could even be a few more thunderstorms until midday Friday when a cold front sweeps through the region. A few of the storms later Friday morning could have gusty winds and downpours.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. It will also be a quite windy in the afternoon. Southwest winds in Syracuse could gust to 40 mph and closer to Lake Ontario 50 mph winds are possible.

A second cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.