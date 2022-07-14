SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a night to remember at NBT Bank Stadium Thursday when two-time national league Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom took the mound to throw his first pitch for the Syracuse Mets!

The sold-out stadium brought in thousands of fans from all across Central New York and the game did not disappoint, the Syracuse Mets beating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-4.

Josh Phillips and his three sons traveled from Canandaigua to see deGrom play and others came from Waterloo and Rome.

“I’ve been a Mets fan watching the old 80s Mets team, so it’s always an exciting time,” Phillips said.

Lifelong Mets fan Kenneth Pryor said he’s been through it all, the good times and the bad.

“I remember in ‘86 obviously when they won and ‘73 when they lost to Oakland and Reggie Jackson,” Kenneth Pryor, lifelong NY Mets fan

But for some the game was an opportunity to spend time with family, deGrom just icing on the cake.

“It was great that he was here, but we planned this before that yeah we just lucked out with him being here,” Robert Hurd said.

His son, Chris Hurd has been taking him to Syracuse Mets games for years now, making it an annual tradition, one that became a little harder when Robert moved into a nursing home.

“There was probably almost 9 months at a time when we couldn’t even go and see him so we used to go he had a room on the first floor so we would go to the parking lot walk around the back and jump up on the dumpster and look in the window just to say hello.” Chris Hurd, son of Robert Hurd

Now, sitting side by side the father-son duo enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience, now I’d call that a perfect game.