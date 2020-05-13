A parade took place Wednesday to honor essential workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A parade Wednesday across Central New York supporting healthcare workers, put on by the union representing those workers.

1199 SEIU got together and brought around 50 cars to visit six facilities across the area to let essential workers know they are appreciated.

It’s one way to show support even if from a distance.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “We are here to thank all of them, but we are here to say we’re with you. We stand with you to make sure that we take care of all of you as you take care of all of us.”

Among the stops for the caravan were Crouse Hospital, Central Park Rehab, Jewish Home of CNY, Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Sedgwick Heights, and Loretto.

