A Passover spent on Zoom came to an end Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Passover ended on Sunday at sundown.

The holiday serves as a time to remember the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery and oppression in Egypt.

Rabbi Daniel Fellman said, “we’ve all had more time to spend with our loved ones. Individually I’ve had way more time to take walks in the neighborhood than I would have had before and I’ve had way more meals with my kids than I ever would have imagined before.”

He says those are freeing and wonderful experiences and that even in the midst of all the craziness that has been this last year, they have been able to find their freedom.

Passover lasted eight days and services were held over zoom this year.