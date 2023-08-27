SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The pick day of the weekend is in progress here in CNY! Find out how nice it’s going to be below…

A weak cold front moved through Saturday with just a few spotty showers, and it was much brighter with some sun to kick off the weekend.

A super Sunday!

In the wake of Saturday’s front, a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada drying us out for the end of the weekend and for the most part the start of the last week of August. This new air mass coming in means a change to lower humidity as well.

Highs to round out the weekend will top out in the mid-70s, and we may flirt with 80 Monday.

This is good news for the fair goers Sunday, and for the most part Monday.

Much of Monday looks dry, but…

Moisture starts to slowly creep north around the backside of high pressure drifting to the east of us Monday, which may spell a few showers later Monday afternoon and evening, but much of Monday still looks dry.

By Tuesday, rain chances will go up a bit across Central New York and it looks like our weather remains a little unsettled into Wednesday from this vantage point, too, compliments of a stronger cold front midweek.

Trending cooler this week

After feeling seasonably warm highs in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday, some spots may struggle to even make it out of the 60s by Wednesday!

We do look to rebound well into the 70s to even around 80 by the end of the week, with mid-80s in store to start the weekend on Saturday!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.