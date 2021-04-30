A room where you can break things opens at Destiny USA this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret, this pandemic has put us all under a lot of stress at times. Now, a new trend is circulating across the country to release some tension. They’re called smash rooms and there’s one opening up at Destiny USA this weekend.

It opens Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. and there are a handful of available slots left for opening day.

This is the second location for Co-owner, Steven Shortino. He opened Smash Therapy in Rochester back in 2008. During the pandemic, Shortino said business has been booming. Many people have been making the drive from Syracuse to Rochester for the experience. When he noticed that trend, he thought, ‘Why not bring one to the 315?’

“You can throw the breakables, there’s a speaker you can hook up to your phone and play music. There is a camera for you to buy your video afterward,” Shortino said.

Shortino owns this location in partnership with Jerod Schoonmaker and his 19-year-old daughter, Madison. Jerod plans to hand the company over to Madison once she’s older.

Madison is the one who approached her dad during the pandemic, seeing what Shortino was able to accomplish back in Rochester. Madison said COVID-19 has put a lot of stress on her and her friends. She knew there was a niche market for this service. And when Jerod reached out to Shortino for help, the two went in on the plan together.

Customers can pay a minimum of $25 for the experience but it could be as much as $80 for different packages. You can smash glass, electronics, and even car parts. Kids do need to be ten years old to enter. Anyone under 18 needs a guardian. Customers can go with a group as large as 15 people. Masks must be worn at all times. You are encouraged to call ahead and book an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted.