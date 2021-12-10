A sight for saur eyes: Dinosaur World Live coming to the Landmark Theatre

This photo provided by Randall Irmis shows Plateosaurus models at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany. Plant-eating dinosaurs such as these probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere many millions of years later than their meat-eating cousins, according to a study published on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Randall Irmis via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A dino-mite adventure, Dinosaur World Live, is coming to the Landmark Theatre on Wednesday, January 12, at 6 p.m.

This show, for ages 3 and above, brings impressive and ancient creatures to life using stunning puppetry. You can expect to see plenty of roar-some creatures like triceratops, microraptors, and the famous Tyrannosaurus rexes.

The show runs for 50 minutes. There’s also a special meet and greet after the show, and offers visitors a chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 13, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.