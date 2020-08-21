A “sign of the times”- Buffalo company creates line of eye-catching signs to remind about COVID-19 protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s said that necessity is the mother of invention- and when businesses began needing signs to remind customers and employees to wear a mask while reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a local company came through.

Oxford Pennant, a Main Street-based designer and manufacturer of vintage wool and cotton pennants, has created a new line called Safework Signs to fill the need for well-designed, colorful signs that remind people to follow safety protocol.

As a “Phase One” business, Oxford Pennant was one of the first businesses able to reopen this spring.

“We started putting up signs across our workplace–all the signs that were available online looked very alarming, very scary, with big red letters,” Oxford Pennant co-founder David Horesh said. “We wanted something that looked cool and still reminded people to wear a mask, wash their hands.”

As friends would stop by to pick up their orders from the business, they’d see the signs, Horesh added.

“We ended up making a big batch for our friends, but then we could list them online and make them available for other small businesses,” he said.

Oxford Pennant is now selling and shipping the signs all over the world.

“We just took a big order from Japan, we’re taking orders from the UK and Australia, and a number of retailers across the country- the response has been incredible.”

The line includes large posters, standard and small decals, and floor decals to help customers know where to stand in lines.

The signs are priced from $8 to $25. Oxford Pennant’s retail shop on Main Street is still closed, but they can be purchased here.

The price point is being kept low to help make the signs accessible to business owners who need them, Horesh said.

“Everything looks better when you have it done professionally,” he added.

Oxford Pennant has another big seller amid the COVID-19 pandemic with its “Together We Will See It Through” banner, which comes with suction cups to allow it to be displayed in windows.

A portion of the proceeds from each banner goes to charity, Horesh said.

“It’s just meant to be something to give you an idea of a general community purpose, to see this thing through,” Horesh added.