WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Petitioners in the Village of Wolcott hoping to dissolve the Village, are now forcing the board to pursue further action that puts the Village’s future in jeopardy.

86 signatures on a petition were enough to get the process started, now local leaders are required to set a referendum date within the next 30 to 60 days.

Petal Pusher Florists is just one of the businesses that operates in the Village of Wolcott and they said they’d be sad to see it go.

“Everybody is like, ‘What are they thinking? Why are they getting rid of the village, that’s crazy!,'” Owner Jeff Smith said.

Smith has been in this shop for 39 years. Even though he isn’t a resident of the Village of Wolcott, he’s shocked the petition has progressed.

“I don’t think people understand what the Village guys do for this Village,” Smith said.

Recently, according to a newspaper ad paid for by the “Committee to Dissolve the Village of Wolcott.” The petition noted a “lack of positive change in the village and a reluctance to initiate improvements in the infrastructure,” as some of the concerns.

The Committee added they will continue to publish updates regarding the petition in print and on Facebook, however, no page under that name could be found.

Village of Wolcott Mayor Christopher Henner said when he found out about the petition, his biggest concern was the thirteen employees on the Village’s board that could lose their jobs should the village be dissolved.

He adds he has faith that the village’s history could be enough to keep it running.

“Considering the heritage of the Village being 1805, and then incorporated in 1852, there’s quite a legacy of this village, and we would like to see it that way,” Mayor Henner said.

He says at a recent board meeting, he explained to residents the changes happening in the village, which include a $5 million grant for improvements to the Village’s water infrastructure.

“I think that’s the best route to go — being that we did qualify for that grant. With that being said, there is no reason why we would not want to do what’s best for the village.

Businesses like Smith’s have seen residents come in, expressing their surprise and distaste to the news of a petition. Smith says despite rumors, he is remaining hopeful.

“I don’t know until it happens. I mean, I don’t live in Wolcott so I don’t know, I don’t have a say in it really. So, I just go with whatever is going to happen, and hopefully it doesn’t dissolve,” Smith said.