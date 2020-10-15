A Sneak Peek of “Shark Tank’s” All New Season

The Sharks are out and ready to bite for an all-new season of ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC.

Small businesses are front and center on the all new, socially distanced season of the popular hit show. Guest Judge and TOMS Shoe Founder Blake Mycoskie and Mr Wonderful, also known as Kevin O’Leary talk about what fans can expect from the all new season and how they made it work even in the midst of a global pandemic.

‘Shark Tank’ airs Friday nights at 8pm on News Channel 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

