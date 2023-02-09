SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with wind and plenty of clouds and wind for Friday it looks like brighter days for the weekend. Details are below…

Warmest air yet to come

The upper 40s won’t be reached until later in the evening and possibly closer to midnight when we briefly sneak into a pocket of milder air. There’s even a good chance we could break 50 degrees within an hour or two of midnight Thursday night!

It looks like we are done with our steadiest rain and showers are rather scattered through the night. The showers are most likely as a cold front swings through just after midnight.

Hold onto your hats to end the week

Thursday’s storm system is also going to be a big wind maker for us. Southerly winds shift into the southwest Thursday evening and continue through the night, gusting at times to or just past 30 mph. Although not as strong Friday, it is still going to be quite breezy with only limited mainly snow showers, to end the week is east of Lake Ontario.

Temperatures start in the low 40s, but likely ease back into the 30s during the day Friday.

Weekend looks quiet

A reinforcing shot of cooler air, another cold front, moves through Central New York Friday night with some snow showers. There could even be a light accumulation, especially over higher terrain.

Most of the snow showers end by Saturday morning but the clouds are a bit stubborn. By midday Saturday the clouds are breaking up and we turn mostly sunny with seasonable mid-30s.

There is more sun on Sunday, and we end up back in the low 40s. The cold air just can’t stick this winter.