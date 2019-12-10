The Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” comes to life on stage but this time it has a regional twist. “A Syracuse Christmas Carol” debuts at the Redhouse Friday, December 13 and Director Hunter Foster says that the show will feature many local landmarks and recognizable faces.

“There are a lot of Syracuse characters. A lot of things that are in it that are about Syracuse like Syracuse potatoes and Dinosaur barbecue,” Foster says.

Actor Fred Grandy from the beloved sitcom ‘The Love Boat’ plays the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Grandy says playing such a timeless character is both fun and interesting, especially given the Syracuse twists that have been added.

“The nice thing about this show and which makes it such a wonderful show for families and particularly around the holidays is that the story is about family and redemption and who can’t relate to that,” he adds.

Grandy also says that it will not be too hard to tap into the well-known personality of Ebenezer Scrooge.

“When you get a chance to play a guy that’s mean at the beginning and kind at the end, you take it,” he says.

“A Syracuse Christmas Carol” begins with a preview night on Thursday December 12 and runs through Sunday December 22. For tickets, showtimes and more information visit TheRedhouseArts.org