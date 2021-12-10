A Syracuse hotel has plans in place for the mask order that begins on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Marriott Syracuse Downtown hosts many holiday parties every year, but come Monday, any guest in who steps foot in their public places will need to wear a mask.

Jon Mathews is the general manager for the hotel. He says the staff has been through this already, so they know what they’re doing. “We’re requiring masks for entry and all our public space, so what that looks like is there will be signage around and, you know talking about the mask requirement and staff will remind people to wear masks.”

Immediately after the announcement on Friday, they already started talking about the New Year’s Eve celebration. “We’re going to require proof of vaccination for the event,” said Mathews. “It’s all contained to a banquet space so everyone will be vaccinated and that’s how we’re going to handle that because that’s a large gathering of people.”

He’s asking neighbors to follow the mask mandate.